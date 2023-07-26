Q3 2023 Pathward Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Pathward Financial's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Darby Schoenfeld, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Darby Schoenfeld -
Thank you, operator, and welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr; and CFO, Glen Herrick, who will discuss our operating and financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023, after which we will take your questions.
Additional information, including the earnings release, the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks and supplemental slides may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.
As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated resul
