American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of American Water Works Co Inc

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into American Water Works Co Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does American Water Works Co Inc Do?

American Water Works is the largest investor-owned U.S. water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets. The company's nonregulated business is water services for military bases, which operates under long-term contracts with regulated-like returns.

A Glimpse at American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend History

American Water Works Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2008, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, which is reserved for companies that have increased their dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, American Water Works Co Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.27% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.32%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, American Water Works Co Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 9.50%, which increased to 9.70% over a five-year period. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 10.20%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of American Water Works Co Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.61%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, American Water Works Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. American Water Works Co Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks American Water Works Co Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

American Water Works Co Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and American Water Works Co Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. American Water Works Co Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 1.50% per year on average, which underperforms approximately 78.88% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, American Water Works Co Inc's earnings increased by approximately 7.00% per year on average, which underperforms approximately 43.09% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.10%, which underperforms approximately 42.45% of global competitors.

Next Steps

When considering the steady increase in dividends, alongside a moderate payout ratio and high profitability rank, American Water Works Co Inc appears to be a reliable dividend payer. While its growth metrics may lag behind some global competitors, the company's commitment to increasing dividends and maintaining profitability suggest a cautious optimism for its future dividend prospects. Investors should continue to monitor American Water Works Co Inc's financial health and industry trends, as these factors will play a significant role in the sustainability of its dividends. For those seeking to expand their portfolios with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a comprehensive High Dividend Yield Screener.

