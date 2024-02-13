American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of American Water Works Co Inc

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into American Water Works Co Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does American Water Works Co Inc Do?

American Water Works is the largest investor-owned U.S. water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets. The company's nonregulated business is water services for military bases, which operates under long-term contracts with regulated-like returns.

1754808209715130368.png

A Glimpse at American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend History

American Water Works Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2008, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, which is reserved for companies that have increased their dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down American Water Works Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, American Water Works Co Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.27% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.32%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, American Water Works Co Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 9.50%, which increased to 9.70% over a five-year period. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 10.20%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of American Water Works Co Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.61%.

1754808360328392704.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, American Water Works Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. American Water Works Co Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks American Water Works Co Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

American Water Works Co Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and American Water Works Co Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. American Water Works Co Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 1.50% per year on average, which underperforms approximately 78.88% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, American Water Works Co Inc's earnings increased by approximately 7.00% per year on average, which underperforms approximately 43.09% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.10%, which underperforms approximately 42.45% of global competitors.

Next Steps

When considering the steady increase in dividends, alongside a moderate payout ratio and high profitability rank, American Water Works Co Inc appears to be a reliable dividend payer. While its growth metrics may lag behind some global competitors, the company's commitment to increasing dividends and maintaining profitability suggest a cautious optimism for its future dividend prospects. Investors should continue to monitor American Water Works Co Inc's financial health and industry trends, as these factors will play a significant role in the sustainability of its dividends. For those seeking to expand their portfolios with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a comprehensive High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.