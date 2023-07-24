Q2 2023 Cathay General Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Georgia Lo - Cathay General Bancorp - Assistant Secretary & IR



Thank you, Vaishnavi, and good afternoon. Here to discuss the financial results today are Mr. Chang Liu, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Heng Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



