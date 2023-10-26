Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Colony Bank three-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded today, October 26, 2023. I will now like to turn the conference over to Derek Shelnutt, the Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Derek Shelnutt - Colony Bankcorp Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Sergio. Before we get started, I would like to go through our standard disclosures. Certain statements we make on this call could be constituted as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Current prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to pandemics, variations of the company's asset, businesses, cash flows, financial condition, prospects, and other results of operations.
I would also like to add that during our call today, we will reference both o
Q3 2023 Colony Bankcorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...