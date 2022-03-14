Q4 2021 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to the CareCloud Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the call over to Kim Blanche, CareCloud's General Counsel. Ms. Blanche, the floor is yours.



Kimberly J. Blanche - CareCloud, Inc. - General Counsel, VP of Compliance & Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the CareCloud Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; A. Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer, President and a Director; Bill Korn, our Chief Financial Officer; Stephen Snyder, our Chief Strategy Officer and a Director; and Karl Johnson, President of CareCloud Force.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.



All statements other than statements of historical fac