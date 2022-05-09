Q1 2022 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CareCloud's First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; A. Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer; President and a Director; Bill Korn, our Chief Financial Officer; and Karl Johnson, President of CareCloud Force.



