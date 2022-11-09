Nov 09, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Bill Holobowski - Sidoti & Company, LLC - Analyst



Hey, good morning and welcome again, everybody to this presentation of the November 2022 Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference. This half hour, we are going to hear a story on CareCloud, Inc; ticker MTBC. Providing us with insight on the company's CFO, Bill Korn. Good morning, Bill. The floor is yours.



We will -- after the presentation for our attendees, if you have any questions, we invite you to include them in the Q&A chat below. And we'll try to get to as many as possible at the end of the presentation. So Bill, thank you and good morning again.



Bill Korn - CareCloud, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Bill, and thanks, everyone for joining us today. So I'm going to tell you all a little bit about CareCloud. As Bill mentioned, we are a NASDAQ listed company, our ticker is MTBC. We were founded in 2000, went public in 2014, at the time, we were called Medical Transcription Billing Corporation, hence the ticker. We are technology enabled solutions that we sell to healthcare practices and hospitals.



And