Dec 07, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to this series hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann.



Before we begin, I would like to let you know that disclosures related to CareCloud can be viewed in our most recent report as well as by contacting me, Destiny Hance at [email protected]. Additionally, for any questions or concerns, please e-mail me.



With that, I'll hand it over to Jeff Cohen, Managing Director, Equity Research. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeffrey Scott Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Thanks, Destiny, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. So with us today, we have the leadership team of CareCloud. We're happy to be joined by Hadi Chaudhry, CEO and President of the company; as well as Bill Korn, CFO of the company. So thank you both for joining us, and we look forward to a nice discussion.



I guess I'll start off by just throwing out to you, if you could walk folks through the history of the company, the when, the where and the how as far as the past, now it's been 8 years, if I'm not mistaken.



