Q4 2022 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CareCloud, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Post Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Kim Blanche, CareCloud's General Counsel. Ms. Blanche, you may begin.



Kimberly J. Blanche - CareCloud, Inc. - General Counsel, VP of Compliance & Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the CareCloud's fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer, President and Director; and Bill Korn, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts made during this conference are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding our exp