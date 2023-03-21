Mar 21, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. - Moderator



Welcome, everybody. My name is Scott Schoenhaus. I'm the Senior Research Analyst covering health care technology sector at KeyBanc. We have the pleasure of having CareCloud, which is a publicly traded health care IT company, that offers a comprehensive suite of software and services to over 40,000 providers nationwide.



Questions and Answers:

And I have the pleasure of having CFO, Bill Korn, joining us today. Bill, why don't we just start at the high level for people unfamiliar, familiar with your story. What products and services do you offer? Who are your core clients? Just give us a big overview.- CareCloud, Inc. - CFO, Chief Strategy OfficerSure. Thanks, Scott, and thanks for having me join you for today. So CareCloud, as Scott said, is a health care technology company. Started about 22 years ago.Our founder's wife is an internist, and so, our first customers were small doctor practices. The founders like a solo practitioner, so w