Mar 28, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Well, I think we're going to get started. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the floor over to Bill Korn, CEO of CareCloud. Bill, I'm going to have you take it away, tell your story and we will answer questions at the end. Thank you.
Bill Korn - CareCloud, Inc. - CFO
Hi, everyone. I'm Bill Korn, CFO actually, not CEO, CFO of CareCloud. We're a health care technology company. And I appreciate everybody taking some time to listen to us today. So CareCloud was started about 22 years ago by Mahmud Haq.
Mahmud was an American Express executive. He had set up another business, done a roll up, taking it public, had it bought and was then trying to think about how to solve problems for his wife's medical practice.
You see his wife standing there next to him as we were ringing the NASDAQ bell 9 years ago when the company went public. His wife is an internist and Mahmud started the company originally called Medical Transcription Billing Corporation as a way to meet the needs of her practice. And today, and I'll tell you m
CareCloud Inc Force Family Office Webinar Transcript
Mar 28, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...