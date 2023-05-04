Q1 2023 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

I will now turn the call over to your host,Â Kimberly Blanche,Â CareCloud's General Counsel. Ms. Blanche, you may begin.



Kimberly J. Blanche - CareCloud, Inc. - General Counsel, VP of Compliance & Secretary



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CareCloud First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. On today's call are Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; HadiÂ Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer, President and Director; and Bill Korn, our Chief Financial Officer.Â



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts made during this conference call are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding