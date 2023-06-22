Jun 22, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Patrick Hanraty -



Hello. Welcome to ICR's webinar series on generative AI. This is the second of 5 sessions. Today, we'll be talking about enhancing customer experience with generative AI, real-world applications and considerations. We're fortunate enough to have 2 leaders in the field here today. Andre Leb from Prodege; Hadi Chaudhry from CareCloud. Gentlemen, Andre, how about first we'll go alphabetical. If you could give a little bit of background on yourself and your company, that would be tremendous.



Andre Leb -



Sure. Thank you, Patrick and the ICR team for putting this together. Hadi, thank you and the CareCloud team, learned a lot from all of you during this process. I'm Andre Leb, head of marketing, Prodege Pollfish. We help companies in 2 main ways. One is to help them understand their customers and we do that through market research and data analysis. And the second ways that we help companies is through user acquisition and we do that through performance marketing. All of that happens through our network of consumer loyalty programs.



So we have millions of cu