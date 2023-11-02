Q3 2023 CareCloud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CareCloud, Inc. third quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host Nathalie Garcia, CareCloud's General Counsel. Miss Garcia, you may begin.



Nathalie Garcia - CareCloud Inc - General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CareCloud third quarter 2023 conference call. On today's call Mahmud Haq, our Founder and Executive Chairman; Hadi Chaudhry, our Chief Executive Officer, President and the Director, and Larry Steenvoorden our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.



All statements other than statements of historical fact made during this conference are forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements recording our expectations and guidance for futu