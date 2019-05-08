Q1 2019 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the CSI Compressco LP's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The speakers for today's call are Owen Serjeant, President for CSI Compressco LP; and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer for CSI Compressco LP and also for TETRA Technologies Incorporated, which is a general partner of CSI Compressco LP. And also in attendance today is Michael Moscoso, Vice President of Finance for CSI Compressco LP. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Serjeant. Please go ahead.



Owen A. Serjeant - CSI Compressco LP - President & Director of CSI Compressco GP Inc



Thank you, Nancy. Good morning, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I would like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are made leading to be forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis that's made by CSI Compressco and are based on a number of factors. These statements are subject to a number of