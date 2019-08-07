Q2 2019 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to CSI Compressco LP's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The speakers for today's call are Brad Murphy, Interim President for CSI Compressco LP; Roy McNiven, Vice President of Operations for CSI Compressco LP; and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer for CSI Compressco LP and also for TETRA Technologies, Inc., which is the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. Also in attendance today is Michael Moscoso, Vice President of Finance for CSI Compressco LP. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would like to now turn the conference over to Mr. Brady. Please go ahead.



Brady M. Murphy - CSI Compressco LP - Chairman & Interim President of CSI Compressco GP Inc



Thank you, Jake. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



I'd like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by CSI