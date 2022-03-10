Q4 2021 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to CSI Compressco LP's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The speakers for today's call are John Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of CSI Compressco LP; and Jon Byers, Chief Financial Officer of CSI Compressco LP. Also in attendance today are Robert Price, Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Moscoso, Vice President of Finance. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Byers for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Jonathan W. Byers - CSI Compressco LP - CFO & Director of CSI Compressco GP LLC



Thank you, Vaishnavi. Good morning, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. I'd like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by CSI Compressco and are based on a number of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control