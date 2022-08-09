Aug 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the CSI Compressco's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Byers, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Jonathan W. Byers - CSI Compressco LP - CFO & Director of CSI Compressco GP LLC
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining CSI Compressco's Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. I'd like to remind you that this conference call may contain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by CSI Compressco and are based on a number of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the partnership.
You're cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In addition, in the course of the call, we m
Q2 2022 CSI Compressco LP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...