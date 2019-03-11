Mar 11, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director



Okay. Welcome, everyone, for our first presentation of the day. It's our 27th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Teleconference. I'm Matt Niknam, telecom services and comm infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We are very, very pleased to be joined by Cogent Communications CEO, Dave Schaeffer. Dave, welcome back.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Matt. I thank everyone in the audience, as always, thank Deutsche Bank, for such a great venue to host us.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - DirectorWell, so maybe if we can sort of jump into it. Let's just start, I guess, from a high level, you just reported 4Q earnings relatively recently. Can you talk about some of the top priorities for Cogent in 2019?