Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO. And with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer.



Now for some high-level summary of our results. We are pleased with our results for the first quarter and continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and the outlook for the remainder of 2019 and beyond. Our EBITDA margin for the quarter increased by 120 basis points to 35.5% from the first quarter of 2018.



