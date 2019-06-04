Jun 04, 2019 / 06:25PM GMT

Ahmed Sami Badri - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Ready to go. Right out Cogent Communications, we have the CEO of Cogent, Dave Schaeffer. And I was hoping, Dave, you could just give a overview of the company, and we can dive into some questions for individuals that are less familiar with the name. Even though that might be surprising if they haven't heard of Cogent Communications yet. Maybe you can give us a quick background, then we can jump into the questions.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Sure. So first of all, Sami, thanks for inviting me. I'd like to thank Credit Suisse for a great venue, and I'd like to thank everyone in the audience for taking time to hear a little bit about Cogent.



We're a global Internet service provider. We have a network that circumnavigates the globe and has 57,500 miles of terrestrial long-haul fiber connected to another 34,500 miles of fiber in 202 markets around the world. From that network, we ar