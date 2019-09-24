Sep 24, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT

Anthony Francis Klarman - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD and Global Head of High Yield Research



Welcome, everyone. Thanks for coming. We're going to try to go ahead and get started to keep somewhat on time in the afternoon schedule.



Again, thanks, everyone for coming. My name's Anthony Klarman. I'm the telecom, cable satellite analyst for DB here on the high yield side. And we're very pleased to have with us back at the conference again, Dave Schaeffer, the CEO of Cogent. Dave is going to run us through some slides and then we will likely have some time left over at the end for some Q&A. So again, Dave, thank you very much for coming.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, first of all, thank you, Anthony. I'd like to thank the people in the audience. And as always, I'd love to thank Deutsche Bank for such a great venue and the opportunity to meet with investors and chat a little bit about Cogent. What I'm going to try to do for the next 20 or 25 minutes is give you an overview