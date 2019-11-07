Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you and good morning to everyone . Welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO and with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased by the results of the quarter and continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and our outlook for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.



Our EBITDA margin and EBITDA margin as adjusted both increased to the greatest margin percentages in our 20-year corporate history. Our EBITDA margin for the quarter in