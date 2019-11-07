Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and it will be available for replay at www.cogentco.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dave Schaeffer , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Congent Communications Holdings.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you and good morning to everyone . Welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO and with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased by the results of the quarter and continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and our outlook for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.
Our EBITDA margin and EBITDA margin as adjusted both increased to the greatest margin percentages in our 20-year corporate history. Our EBITDA margin for the quarter in
Q3 2019 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...