Feb 27, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay at www.cogentco.com. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dave Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Communications Holdings.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 earnings conference call. I am Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO and with me on this morning's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased with the results for the quarter and for the year, and continue to be optimistic about the underlying strength of our business and the outlook for 2020 and beyond.



Our quarterly gross margin reached a company record of 60.3%, increasing sequ