Nov 05, 2020

David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hey, thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer. With me on this morning's call is Sean Wallace, our Chief Financial Officer.



We continue to believe in the long-term strength of our business, the growing importance and breadth of our network and the increasing profitability of our operations. We also remain confident in the importance of our products and services to our customer base, which continues to