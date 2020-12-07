Dec 07, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT
John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Again, it's John Hodulik, the telecom, media and communications infrastructure analyst here at UBS. I am happy to announce our next speaker is Dave Schaeffer, the Chief Executive Officer at Cogent Communications. Dave, thanks for being with us.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Hey. Thank you, John, for hosting us. Thanks, UBS. Thanks to the investors for your time. And please, everyone, except for our apologies for starting a few minutes late. I think I was maybe a little more technically challenged than I should have been.
John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV Analyst
Not at all, Dave. We're getting a sort of first-hand sense of just how difficult this networking
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 07, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...