May 24, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the Comm Services and Infrastructure Space here at JPMorgan. It's my pleasure to introduce Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO of Cogent Communications; and Sean Wallace, the CFO of Cogent. Dave and Sean, thanks for joining us.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Phil, thanks for hosting us. Thanks, JPMorgan, for a great venue. I know we'll be back in Boston next year, and I'd like to thank all the investors for taking some time to hear a little bit about our story.



Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



I think you're the only executive so far who has expressed that hope, but I am with you.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystDave, the U.S. seems to be more open every week. Can