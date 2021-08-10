Aug 10, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good morning, everybody. This is Tim Horan; I am the Cloud and Communications Analyst here at Oppenheimer. It's my pleasure to host Dave Schaeffer again from -- CEO of Cogent and Founder of Cogent. Dave has been coming to, I think, most of our conferences at least over the last 15 years anyway and oftentimes had some very important announcements at our conferences. But I've known Dave for over 20 years. I think 24 years or so, 25 maybe.



And every once in a while, I have to do a deep dive on the Company and on Dave, and I've got to say I got asked a question on Friday that stumbled me for the first time ever, Dave. So I'm going to ask you. Even though I did meet you 25 years ago when you were starting a separate technology company -- I know you have had a bunch of different businesses that you own and backgrounds and things that you've done. What attracted you to this industry was the question I had. And I didn't know the exact answer. I mean, I know why you started this business and what you did about it. But even before that, what drove you to the t