Nov 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Welcome, everyone. I'm Ana Goshko from Bank of America, and welcome to our 2021 still virtual Leveraged Finance Conference. I'm thrilled to have Cogent with us and Dave Schaeffer, the company's CEO, Founder and many other illustrious titles as well. Apologies for a little bit of a late start here, but we're just getting ourselves organized. But without further ado, I'm going to turn it over to Dave. Thank you again so much for joining us this year. Any kind of opening comments before we kind of dive into our Q&A this morning?



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Yes. So first of all, thank you for hosting us, and I apologize for technical difficulties for the investors. I'll try to get all of Ana's questions answered. Just thank the Bank of America for a great venue and all the investors for their time as they've taken time out of their busy day to hear a little bit about Cogent. With that, let's maybe just jump into your questions, Ana.

