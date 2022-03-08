Mar 08, 2022 / 01:05PM GMT
Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research
All right. Good morning. My name is Frank Louthan. I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James, and great to be back in person. Glad everybody's here. And today, once again, we have Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO of Cogent Communications, here with us once again at the conference. So we'll go through a few questions, and then if you all folks have some in the audience, feel free to jump out.
So Dave, why don't we start kind of with the local news here. You've taken on sovereign governments in the past. But you, over the weekend, came out and you have made some changes and pulled some of the network from Russia over the conflict. Talk to us a little bit about what exactly you're doing with your Internet access into Russia.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Sure. So first of all, I'd like to thank all the investors for their time, thank Raymond James for welcoming us back to a great
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 01:05PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...