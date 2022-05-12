May 12, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Jason K. Kim - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Thank you, everyone. We'll get started. I'm Jason Kim. I'm pleased to welcome Dave Schaeffer from Cogent Communications to our conference. Dave is the Founder and CEO of Cogent. So Dave, thank you so much for being here today.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you for hosting me, Jason. I'd like to thank the investors for taking the time out of your day to hear a little bit about us and Goldman for a great venue again.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Senior AnalystSo let's start with the broad business trend you're seeing in the 2 business segments, corporate and NetCentric. Cogent has had a long track record of consistent growth for a long time. But during the pandemic, the 2 business segments, they see some divergence in performance. So to set the stage, talk about some of the recent trends you've seen in your