May 23, 2022

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Phil Cusick. I follow the comm services and infrastructure space as well as media here at JPMorgan. I'm pleased to welcome Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO of Cogent Communications.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Hey, Phil, thanks for hosting me. I'd like to thank JPMorgan for a great venue. I'd like to thank all the investors in the room for their interest in Cogent.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystGood. So we -- you and I have discussed the pandemic's impact seems to be diminishing in the U.S. And I think you said last week that you expect flat to up sequential growth in corporate. Can you sort of dig into what you're seeing right now in your customer base?