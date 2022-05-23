May 23, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT
Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst
Hi. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the comm services and infrastructure space as well as media here at JPMorgan. Thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to welcome again, I don't know how many times, Dave Schaeffer, Founder and CEO of Cogent Communications. Dave, thanks for joining us.
David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Hey, Phil, thanks for hosting me. I'd like to thank JPMorgan for a great venue. I'd like to thank all the investors in the room for their interest in Cogent.
Questions and Answers:Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst
Good. So we -- you and I have discussed the pandemic's impact seems to be diminishing in the U.S. And I think you said last week that you expect flat to up sequential growth in corporate. Can you sort of dig into what you're seeing right now in your customer base?
David Scha