Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cogent Communications Holdings Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and it will be available for replay at www. cogentco.com. A transcript of this conference call will be posted on the same website when it becomes available. Cogent's summary of financial and operational results attached to its press release can be downloaded from the Cogent website. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Dave Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Communications Holdings.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's CEO. And with me on this afternoon's call is Tad Weed, our Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our earnings press release. Our press release includes a number of historical quarterly metrics that we present in a co