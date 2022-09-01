Sep 01, 2022 / 08:15PM GMT

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director



All right. We are going to go ahead and get started with our next session. We're very pleased, as always, to have Cogent Communications' CEO, Dave Schaeffer. Dave, welcome to the conference.



David Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Matt, for hosting me. Thanks, Deutsche Bank, for a great venue here in Las Vegas, and thank all the investors for their time and interest in the company.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - DirectorWell, maybe just to start. We got a lot of topics I want to dig into, but maybe just to start, can you talk about your top strategic goals, priorities as we close out the year and start thinking about 2023?- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & PresidentYes. So Cogent has been able to grow throughout the pandemic where most wirel