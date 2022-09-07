Sep 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Investor Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Tad Weed with Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Please begin, sir.
Thaddeus G. Weed - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - CFO and Senior VP âAudit&Operations
Yes. Hi, good morning, everyone. I will just open the call by reading our safe harbor language before I hand the presentation over to Dave Schaeffer, our CEO. This investor call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements identified by words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, targets, projects, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed acquisition, integration plans and expected synergies and anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth. The statements made
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc to Acquire T-Mobile's Wireline Business Call Transcript
Sep 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...