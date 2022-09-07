Sep 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Cogent Investor Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Tad Weed with Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Please begin, sir.



Thaddeus G. Weed - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - CFO and Senior VP âAudit&Operations



Yes. Hi, good morning, everyone. I will just open the call by reading our safe harbor language before I hand the presentation over to Dave Schaeffer, our CEO. This investor call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements identified by words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, targets, projects, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed acquisition, integration plans and expected synergies and anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth. The statements made