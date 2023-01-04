Jan 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Telecoms Analyst



Well, good afternoon, and welcome back to Citi's 2023 Communications Media and Entertainment Conference. For those of you I haven't met, I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover the communications services and infrastructure categories within Citi.



Before we get started, I'd like to just mention that we do have disclosures available at the registration desk and on the Citi Velocity page, from which we're streaming the audio. And we're going to work to get your questions into today's discussion. Of course, we have the microphones around the room, but we also have a questions box on the website. And so if you have a question, you can enter it in there.



And we're also going to continue the tradition of live audience surveys that are completely anonymous. We're just collecting up the responses, and you can access that through the placards and the information here on the table or on a box, it's going to come up on the website. So with all those details out of the way, I'd like to welcome back to the conference Dave S