Nov 16, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Rishi Nitya Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone, welcome back. Thanks for joining us. My name is Rishi Jaluria. I cover software here at RBC. I'm delighted to have with me the full team here at Consensus. We've got Scott Turicchi, the CEO; we've got John Nebergall, the COO; and Adam Baron, the SVP of Finance. Scott and John, Adam, thank you so much for joining us today.
R. Scott Turicchi - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - CEO, CFO & Director
Thanks for having us, absolutely.
Questions and Answers:Rishi Nitya Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
With that, I want to start at high level, right? So a newly public company with the spin-off from what was known as J2 Global, now it's Ziff Davis. In many ways, it's kind of full circle, right? The origi