Q4 2021 Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

On this call will be Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus; Jim Malone, CFO; John Nebergall, COO; and Adam Varon, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting of Consensus.



Adam Varon - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Accounting



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Consensus investor call to discuss Q4 2021 preliminary unaudited results, 2022 guidance and other key information we will share with all of you today. Joining me today are Scott Turicchi, CEO; John Nebergall, COO; and Jim Malone our newly minted CFO.



The earnings call will begin with Scott providing opening remarks; John will give an update on operational progress since our Q3 invest