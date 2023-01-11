Jan 11, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT

Anne Elizabeth Samuel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Annie Samuel, and I'm the health care technology and distribution analyst here at JPMorgan. We're really excited to have Consensus Cloud Solutions with us this afternoon. We just initiated coverage on them a few months ago, so we're really excited to learn more. Presenting with us today is going to be CEO, Scott Turicchi; CFO, Jim Malone; and COO, John Nebergall. They'll do a 20-minute presentation, and then we'll open it up to Q&A. (Operator Instructions) So with that, let me turn it over to Scott.



R. Scott Turicchi - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. - CEO & Director



Annie, thank you very much, and it's a privilege for us to be here at the health care conference. First time we've done it as we are a fairly new public company, coming public through a spin on October 7, 2021.



So this is a very high-level overview of who we are. Each of the 3 of us will present. This slide is just the ri