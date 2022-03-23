Mar 23, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Paul Knight - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. - Analyst



Hi, this is Paul Knight at KeyBanc, the analyst on life science and Avid. We'll have questions today. On the link, you can ask questions or you can email me as well. And we have today, Nick Green, CEO of Avid; Dan Hart, Chief Financial Officer.



Hello, thanks for your time, Nick. I thought it would be useful if you could kind of give a brief background on your bio and a little bit of a quick overview on Avid. And then we'll jump into some questions too.



Nick Green - Avid Bioservices, Inc. - President & CEO



Yeah, certainly, Paul, and thanks for having us. Yeah, so bio for myself. I, as you can probably tell by my age, I've been around for quite a number of years. I think it's over 30 now. That frightens me when I have to say that. But started off in the UK and actually started to work for my father's business, which was one of the first CMOs in small molecules a long, long time ago.



Jokingly, he mentioned that he threw me a set of keys when I arrived that I thought it was for the company ca