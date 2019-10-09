Avid Bioservices Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 09, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Richard B. Hancock - Avid Bioservices, Inc. - Interim President, CEO & Director



(technical difficulty)



our safe harbor statement. In my presentation and Rich's as well, we will be making forward-looking statements based on the best information that we have available today. I would call your attention to filings that we have made with the SEC and our 10-K and 10-Q.



So I wanted to give a brief review of activities over the last 12 months since the last shareholder meeting. We're completing our ongoing transition from Peregrine, an innovator company to a pure-play CDMO. Activities, a lot of the work was done in the previous year, but it's still ongoing.



Around that, we're completing our rebranding. So we've updated our logo, our booth that we use at trade shows, our social media presence. Our collateral, which is the printed advertising that we have, and our print advertising in various journals. Critically, we've updated our website. When I got into this business many years ago, we spent a lot of money on print advertising. That's really decreased as the focus has gone to webs