Sep 14, 2022 / 04:55PM GMT
Kelly McCarthy -
All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Kelly McCarthy from the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Banking team, and we're very pleased to be speaking with Nick Green, the President and CEO Avid Bioservices today.
Quick Legal disclaimer for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to the Morgan Stanley sales representative.
So with that, welcome, Nick. It's great to have you here with us today. And maybe just to get started, it would be great if you could just provide an introduction to the business? How you got to where you are today? And what's the scope of your current offering and capabilities?
Nicholas Stewart Green - Avid Bioservices, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. So Avid Bioservices actually started off a long time ago, 20 -- I think we're in our 29th year now. Originally, as Peregr
