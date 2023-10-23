Avid Bioservices Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Joe Carleone - Avid Bioservices, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joe Carleone, and I would like to welcome you to the Avid Bioservices 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As Chairman of the Board of Directors and as the company's by-laws provide, I will act as Chairman of this meeting. Mark Ziebell, Corporate Secretary of the company will act as Secretary of this meeting, who are participating in the meeting virtually, which allows us to reach a greater number of our stockholders.



Stockholders may submit questions at any time during this meeting in the space provided on the virtual meeting screen. We ask that your questions be germane to the meeting. I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the Directors and officers and other invited guests of the company who are present.



Joining me today, representing the Board of Directors, are Mr. Nick Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company; Dr. Esther Alegria; Mr. Rick Hancock; Dr. Catherine Mackey; Mr. Greg Sargen; and Ms. Jeanne Thoma. Also, joining us today are Mr. Dan Har