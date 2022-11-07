Q3 2022 Century Aluminum Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter A. Trpkovski - Century Aluminum Company - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Tamia. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. I'm joined here today by Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Bialek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Shelly Harrison, Senior Vice President of Finance and our Treasurer.



After our prepared comments, we'll take your questions. As a reminder, today's presentation is available on our website at www.centuryaluminum.com. We use our website as a means of disclosing material information about the company and for complying with Regulation FD.



Turning to Slide 1. Please take a