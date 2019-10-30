Q3 2019 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cerus Third Quarter 2019 and FDA Guidance Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Tim Lee.



Timothy J. Lee - Cerus Corporation - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today.



As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at www.cerus.com/ir.



With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Commercial Officer; and Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial r