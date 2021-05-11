May 11, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT
Dominique Schorn -
Hi, everyone. It's Dominique Schorn, European Healthcare Specialist Sales at Bank of America Securities. Today, I'm pleased to have with me Certara, CFO; Andrew Schemick; and CEO, William Feehery .
I think just because it's a fireside chat, we'll kind of just go right into the questions, but maybe we start with a brief overview of Certara's biosimulation software and services business.
William F. Feehery - Certara, Inc. - CEO & Director
Yes. Thank you, Dominique. Very glad to be here with you today. And Certara is a biosimulation company. We started 20 years ago, developing software that allows us to simulate from a mechanistic standpoint what happens to a drug when it is injected or given to a human.
So we're modeling the transport absorption and metabolism combination of drug. We have a pretty unique software. It's used in quite a number of uses. And one of the interesting features of it is that we're modeling, not just what happens in 1 body, but we can run the software in what we call a virtual clinical trial, so we can model
Certara Inc at Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...