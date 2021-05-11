May 11, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT

Dominique Schorn -



Hi, everyone. It's Dominique Schorn, European Healthcare Specialist Sales at Bank of America Securities. Today, I'm pleased to have with me Certara, CFO; Andrew Schemick; and CEO, William Feehery .



I think just because it's a fireside chat, we'll kind of just go right into the questions, but maybe we start with a brief overview of Certara's biosimulation software and services business.



William F. Feehery - Certara, Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, Dominique. Very glad to be here with you today. And Certara is a biosimulation company. We started 20 years ago, developing software that allows us to simulate from a mechanistic standpoint what happens to a drug when it is injected or given to a human.



So we're modeling the transport absorption and metabolism combination of drug. We have a pretty unique software. It's used in quite a number of uses. And one of the interesting features of it is that we're modeling, not just what happens in 1 body, but we can run the software in what we call a virtual clinical trial, so we can model