Certara Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sherilyn S. D. McCoy - Certara, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to the First Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Certara. I now call this meeting to order. I am Sheri McCoy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Certara. In accordance with our amended and restated bylaws, I will be acting as Chairman of this meeting. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of the company, I would like to thank you for your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of Certara.



As you are aware, due to the public health impact of COVID-19 and to protect everyone's health and well-being, we are holding this meeting virtually. Stockholders may submit questions at any time during this meeting in the space provided on the virtual meeting screen. This Annual Meeting of Stockholders is held pursuant to the amended and restated bylaws of the company and written notice to all stockholders.



During the annual meeting, questions from stockholders should pertain to the proposals being considered at that particular time. Stockholders wishing to ask other