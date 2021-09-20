Sep 20, 2021 / 11:55AM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. My name is Mike Ryskin, and I'm on the life science tools and diagnostics team here at Bank of America. We're excited to be hosting our first Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference.



By way of intro, we really see this tech-enabled drug discovery topic as a growing new subsector in public markets, and it's a very exciting opportunity at the intersection of tools technologies, software technologies and computing and biotechnology. The underlying problem that these companies are all trying to address: less efficient R&D at pharma and biotech, lower ROI, falling success rates, higher cost of drugs development. They've all been well characterized and are well understood. But despite years of efforts, we haven't seen significant progress until now.



Using genomics, proteomics and other omics technologies to generate vast amounts of data about underlying human biology and then leveraging AI, machine learning and software algorithms to process these massive data sets in