Certara Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 15, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Jieun W. Choe - Certara, Inc. - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer



Hello. Welcome to Certara's 2021 Investor Day. My name is Jieun Choe. I am the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Certara. Thank you for joining us today in person and online.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's speakers will make statements during -- sorry, give me one second.



Hello, Jordan, can you go back to the beginning? Jordan? Sorry.



There we go. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's speakers will make statements during their presentations that include forward-looking state within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this meeting that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.



Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For a list and description of the risks and