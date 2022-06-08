Certara Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Steven Couche - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate



Welcome to the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference. My name is Steven Couche. I'm filling in for Dave Windley, who is currently in quarantine trying to get a negative PCR test, so he can join us. I'm happy to be joined by the Certara team, William Feehery, CEO; and Andy Schemick, CFO. Thank you for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AssociateSo I guess we will jump right into it. Certara went public in December 2020. So a lot of questions we still get are around the industry in understanding biosimulation, which is roughly 2/3, maybe 70% of your business and then the additional 30-or-so percent is direct services with some market access.If we think about the overall clinical development industry being 6%, 7%, 8%, but biosim being mid-teens. Maybe at the industry level, can you help us bridge that growth gap.- Certara, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. So biosi